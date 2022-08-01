2022 August 1 12:57

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.2% in 7M’2022

Image source: Telegram channel of Russian Railways

In January-July 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 716.9 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.2%, year-on-year the Company’s press center says.

In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 203.7 million tonnes of coal (-5.5%, year-on-year), 6.1 million tonnes of coke (-9.9%), 125 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (+0.6%), 67.6 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-3.5%), 40.2 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+0.4%), 7.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-22.1%), 35.6 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-6%), 14.6 million tonnes of cement (-3.5%), 20.3 million tonnes of timber (-19.9%), 12 million tonnes of grain (-11.9%), 75.7 million tonnes of construction cargo (+2.7%), 10.8 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-6.8%), 13.7 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-3%), 19 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-5.9%), 65.3 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+3.4%).

From the beginning of 2022, freight turnover rose by 0.8% to 1,533 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.3% ‒ to 1921.6 billion ton-km.

In July 2022, loading totaled 102.1 million tonnes, 5.5%, year-on-year. Freight turnover in July 2022 fell be 1.7% versus June ‒ to 213.8 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 1.6% to 267.8 billion ton-km.

