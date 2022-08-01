2022 August 1 12:35

First ship with Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa - Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry

Image source: Telegram channel of

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister

The ship is heading to Tripoli, Lebanon

A ship carrying grain leaves the port of Odesa on Monday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov said on his page in the social network.

“Today, at 9:15, for the first time from February 24, we are expecting the departure of a ship loaded with Ukrainian food products from the port of Odesa,” wrote Alexander Kubrakov. According to him, the Sierra Leone flagged ship Razoni is heading to Tripoli, Lebanon. It will sail along the corridor the safefty of which has been confirmed by the UN and Turkey. The ship is loaded with 26,000 tonnes of corn.

According to Turkish media, the ship has left the port.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, UN Secretary General António Guterres said, "Specifically, the initiative we just signed opens a path for significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The shipment of grain and food stocks into world markets will help bridge the global food supply gap and reduce pressure on high prices."

Disruption of grain shipments from Ukrainian ports began after Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began in February 2022. On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry.

Related links:

IMO welcomes maritime humanitarian corridor in Black Sea>>>>

Turkey has contributed to solving the problem of grain exports through the Black Sea - Vladimir Putin >>>>



Russia submitted a package of proposals on shipment of Ukrainian grain at the talks in Istanbul>>>>



Photos from the social network page of Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov: