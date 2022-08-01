2022 August 1 10:38

Rosterminalugol transferred RUB 2.13 billion as taxes to budgets of all levels

Image source: Rosterminalugol



Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal, says it has retained its position of the largest taxpayer in the Leningrad Region this year. In the first half of 2022, the company transferred RUB 2.13 billion as taxes to the budgets of all levels, according to the company’s press center.

Over RUB 1.77 billion was transferred to the regional and local budgets, RUB 247 million - to the federal budget and RUB 104 million – to non-budget funds.

As of today, Rosterminalugol employes over 600 highly qualified specialists. The company’s average wage is twice as high as that in the region. The company takes an active part in the region’s social life. In the first half of the year, the company provided about RUB 2.4 million as sponsor support. The bulk of allocations was spent for the support of volunteer projects and charity.

In the framework of its social strategy, Rosterminalugol provides additional social financial support to its employees and their families. Over the first 6 months of 2022, allocations those purposes exceeded RUB 6 million.

Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia. In 2021, the terminal handled 24.4 million tonnes of coal.

Rosterminalugol is fitted the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines. The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.