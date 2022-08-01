2022 August 1 10:09

Carnival to begin dredging within 90 days for mega cruise port in East Grand Bahama - The Tribune

Carnival expects to commence dredging in East Grand Bahama for its mega cruise port in the next 60 to 90 days, a Carnival Corporation executive told hundreds of residents gathered at the Grand Lucayan Resort, according to The Tribune.



David Candib, vice president of Global Ports & Destinations Development, said they are looking to dredge about 12 meters and have identified some of the coral for transplanting and relocation at donor sites in Grand Bahama.



The $200m port will be the largest cruise terminal built by Carnival. It would be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest ships simultaneously. The cruise line broke ground on over 300 acres of land at Sharp Rock on May 12.



The first component of the project will focus on maritime construction, which includes dredging and pier construction work.



Mr Candib said they expect to start dredging by September and October. The dredging is expected to be completed by early January.



Carnival will use the material dredged from the sea to elevate the land some 14ft, which was determined according to the storm surge experienced in the area during Hurricane Dorian.

The port is projected to be completed in late 2024.



