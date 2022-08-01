2022 August 1 08:58

SPDC confirms leak on Sea Eagle FPSO - The Tide Newspaper

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited has confirmed a water leak incident on its Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, Sea Eagle, offshore Warri, according to The Tide Newspaper.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, Sea Eagle, which is owned and operated by SPDC JV, is moored in the EA field, located southwest of Warri in water depths of around 25 metres.

Speaking, spokesperson for the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Michael Adande, said the incident did not affect the area where crude oil is stored on the FPSO.

Adande explained that the relevant authorities have been notified, adding that measures to contain the water inflows as well as repairs were ongoing.

“On Sunday, 24 July 2022, our Offshore Installation Manager on board of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, Sea Eagle, reported a leak in the hull of the vessel.

“The FPSO is anchored in the shallow waters. Relevant authorities were notified.

“The leak did not affect the section of the FPSO where any crude is stored. Measures to contain the water inflow have been adopted successfully. The repair works are ongoing”, he said.