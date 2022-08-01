  • Home
  MABUX: No firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug. 01
  • 2022 August 1 09:56

    MABUX: No firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug. 01

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated downward changes on Jul. 29:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 621.10 (-3.26)

    VLSFO - USD/MT – 919.61 (-7.16)

    MGO - USD/MT – 1231.15 (-0.08)

    As of Jul.29, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $118 (minus $108 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $130 (minus $132 the day before), in Fujairah - by minus $155 (minus $131 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overvalued -by plus $46 (plus $36 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel declined in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah, where the undercharge level increased by 24 points on Jul.29.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, remained overcharged on Jul.29 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $23 (plus $37 the day before), in Singapore by plus $98 (plus $119 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $110 (plus $115 the day before), in Houston - plus $98 (plus $85 the day before). MDI for VLSFO declined for most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore the overcharge level decreased by 21 points on Jul.29.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undervalued in two out of four selected ports on Jul.29: in Rotterdam – by minus $17 (minus $10 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $55 (minus $47 the day before). This fuel grade remained overvalued in Fujairah – by plus $195 (plus $193 the day before) and in Houston - by plus $39 (plus $34 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharge level increased by 8 points.

    We expect global bunker prices may change irregularly today. The price for 380 HSFO may increase by 10-13 USD/MT, VLSFO - by 15-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may change within plus/ minus 5-7 USD/MT.

