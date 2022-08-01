2022 August 1 09:33

Crude oil futures decrease on slowdown of business activity in China

Oil prices fell by 0.66%-1.08%

On 1 August 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.66% lower at $103.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 1.08% to $97.54 a barrel.

Global oil prices are decreasing this morning, investors are not certain about the commodity demand prospects after the release of Chinese macro statistics. According to Caixin, China manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to 50.4 in July from 51.7 in June.