2022 August 1 09:18

Vladimir Putin approved the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation the Russian Navy Regulations

The documents set the boundaries and areas of Russia’s national interests

Before the beginning of the central part of the Main Naval Parade in Saint-Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Executive Order On Approving the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation, and the Executive Order On Approving the Russian Navy Regulations, according to the Kremlin’s official website.

The ceremony was held at the St Petersburg State History Museum in the St Peter and Paul Fortress.

Under the Executive Order, the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation, which the President approved in Executive Order No. Pr-1210 dated June 17, 2015, is declared to be no longer in force.

When speaking at the Main Naval Parade, Vladimir Putin emphasized the new Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation set the boundaries and areas of Russia’s national interests – economic, vital and strategic – clearly and transparently.

“First and foremost, these are our waters of the Arctic, the Black Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Bering Sea, and the Baltic and Kuril Straits. We will ensure their protection rigorously and using all available tools. And here the capabilities of the Russian Navy are paramount. It is capable of instantly responding to all those who decide to impinge on our sovereignty and freedom, successfully carrying out its strategic missions on the borders of our country and on any latitude of the World Ocean with dignity. Its coastal, surface, air, and underwater forces and other means are highly prepared for decisive action. They are constantly being improved,” said the President.