2022 July 31 11:10

WinGD reduces CAPEX with first on-engine iCER order

WinGD has received the first order for its iCER on-engine solution, delivering a compact and easy-to-install option for reaching the lowest emissions possible with low-pressure dual-fuel engine technology. The system will be delivered as part of a WinGD X-DF2.1 engine for a new 17,400 cbm LNG carrier to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea, according to the company's release.

The on-engine iCER was developed in close collaboration with HHI's Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD). It delivers the advantages of second-generation X-DF technology – greater combustion control translating to lower emissions and fuel savings across the load range – in an integrated engine package that can be installed as a single unit at the shipyard, dramatically simplifying testing and commissioning.

X-DF2.0 engines with iCER technology – standing for intelligent control by exhaust recirculation - were introduced in 2020. The solution improves fuel consumption by approximately 8 percent in gas mode and 6 percent with diesel fuel, as well as meeting IMO’s Tier III NOx regulations in both modes. Furthermore, methane slip is reduced by as much as 50 percent, giving it the lowest emission levels of any currently available low-pressure combustion concept.

The fuel efficiency and emissions improvements were confirmed at recent factory acceptance tests carried out with engine builders CMD in China and IHI Power Systems in Japan.

By cooling and recirculating exhaust through the engine, iCER enables more harmful gases to be combusted instead of emitted. Crucially, exhaust gas recycling can be used across the full engine load profile in both gas and diesel modes. In gas mode, the pilot fuel required remains the same across the load range.



This first on-engine iCER will be delivered to HHI in May 2024.