2022 July 31 10:46

Keppel delivers its first new build LNG-fuelled containership for Pasha Hawaii in the U.S.

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel AmFELS, Inc (Keppel AmFELS), has successfully delivered the first of two new build Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-fuelled containerships to Pasha Hawaii, one of the leading shipping and logistics companies in the United States. Designed and built by Keppel O&M, the M/V George III was completed with an excellent safety record, according to the company's release.

M/V George III will join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane. Built by Keppel AmFELS, Keppel O&M’s yard in Brownsville, Texas, the 774 by 115-foot Jones Act vessel is able to carry 2,525 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The LNG capabilities substantially improve the vessels’ environmental footprint and energy savings. Its state-of-the-art engine, optimised hull form, underwater propulsion system, high-efficiency rudder and propeller are amongst the most modern fuel-efficient containership features in the world. M/V George III is also the first IGF compliant vessel certified by the United States Coast Guard.



MV Janet Marie, the second LNG-fuelled containership Keppel is building for Pasha Hawaii, is scheduled for delivery in 2022. M/V George III and Janet Marie will be two of the first LNG-powered vessels to serve the West Coast of the United States.



Designed by Keppel Marine & Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), Keppel O&M’s ship design and development arm, M/V George III and Janet Marie will run completely on LNG fuel, dramatically reducing their environmental impact, surpassing the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels. With increased fuel efficiency, energy savings will also be achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimised hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

Keppel AmFELS is supporting the Jones Act market and is currently building the first wind turbine installation vessel in the U.S for Dominion Energy, as well as a high-specification Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger for Manson Construction Co.



Keppel AmFELS is wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries with a global network of yards and offices. Keppel O&M has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services