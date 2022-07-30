2022 July 30 14:14

Argentinian Tall Ship arrives in Dublin Port

Dublin Port and the Embassy of Argentina in Dublin have welcomed one of the world’s largest Tall Ships, the 340-foot-long Libertad, on a two day visit to Dublin., according to the company's release. She is berthed at Berth 18, next to the 3Arena, and will be open to the public , free of charge, on Saturday 30th July, from 2pm to 6pm. The Libertad last visited Dublin November 2019 and is the first tall ship to be open to the public since before the pandemic.



Having arrived from Baltimore, USA, the Libertad will leave for Saint Malo, France, as part of its 149-day training voyage to 11 ports across nine countries (Brazil, Santa Lucia, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Mexico, USA, Ireland, France and Spain). Sailing with the crew are four Irish volunteers from the Atlantic Youth Trust. The volunteers boarded while the Libertad was anchored in Killala Bay and they have travelled with the ship to Dublin.



Built in the Rio Santiago shipyards in Buenos Aires, the Libertad was launched in May 1956. In 1966, she set a record for the fasting crossing of the North Atlantic using only sail propulsion (with a time of eight days and 12 hours) between Cape Race, Canada and the English Channel – a record that still stands today.