2022 July 30 12:01

Porto Itapoá launches last-mile delivery service and enhanced storage options

A new warehouse and a last-mile transport service at Porto Itapoá, Brazil offers customers increased flexibility and efficiency and lower operating costs, according to APM Terminals release. This is part of an ongoing investment at the terminal which will also increase capacity from 1.2 million TEUs to 2 million TEUs once completed in 2023. The R$750 million (circa Euro 140 million) expansion plan at Porto Itapoá will also increase the yard from 250,000 m² to 455,000 m².



The storage facility offers additional flexibility for companies that are close to reaching their maximum stocking capacity.

Porto Itapoá already offered fractional cargo operations (LCL – Less Container Load), but this is now supported by its new fractional cargo transport service (LTL – Less-than-truckload) which reduces logistics complexity and adds flexibility for customers.

Deliveries are made within a 160km and 260km radius of Porto Itapoá, directly to the customer's door using transport managed by the Terminal itself.

APM Terminals holds a 30% share in Porto Itapoá. The terminal began operations in June 2011 and is considered to be one of the most agile, efficient and sustainable container terminals in Latin America. Located on the north coast of Santa Catarina, it has a privileged location in Babitonga Bay, which provides safe and calm conditions for berthing of larger vessels.