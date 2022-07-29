  • Home
  • 2022 July 29 18:01

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • Rosneft commences construction of oil terminal and berth at port Sever Bay
    • Sea terminal for handling fertilizers of 1.8 million tonnes in capacity to be built in Nakhodka
    • Three new berths to be built on Mark Shagal embankment in Moscow this year
    • Nakhodka MTP to hold reconstruction of Berth No 10.
    • Port of Novorossiysk is Russia’s leader in grain exports with 14.7 million tonnes shipped in 2021/22 season
    • Extra coefficient added to ecological dues at MSCC Bronka in port of Saint-Petersburg
    • Feasibility report issued for river port Agidel rehabilitation project in Bashkiria
    • Berth for cruise ships to be built on Kama river near Khokhlovka museum
    • Volkhov locks in Leningrad Region to undergo modernization as part of Volga-Baltic Waterway reconstruction  
    • Seven facilities on Volga-Don Waterway to undergo reconstruction in 2023-2027
    • Production capacity of Russian seaports to grow by 5.2% to 1.3 billion tonnes this year ‒ GTLK

    Shipping and Logistics

    • IMO welcomes maritime humanitarian corridor in Black Sea
    • Oboronlogistics to launch regular ferry line between Yeisk and Mariupol in August
    • FESCO to increase cargo transportation by its service between Novorossiysk and Istanbul
    • Belarus’ Ministry of Transport and ECE discuss creation of transport corridors and implementation of programme on coastwise shipping in EEU

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • Rosmorport holds tender for designing and construction of multifunctional Ro-Ro ship
    • North Kurils Base of Seine Fleet invested RUB 1.5 billion in new trawler
    • Kronshtadt Marine Plant manufactured prototype model of sanitary cabins for ships
    • Nordic Engineering to develop project for modernization of Kapitan Chechkin type icebreakers, Project 1105
    • YuzhNIIMF and Sev Trade Oil agree to develop design project of boom-laying boat

    Bunkering

    • YuzhNIIMF institute emphasizes significance of OSR drills regulations improvement
    • LNG demand in shipping is not declining with its role increasingly high

    Appointments

    • Yuliya Poliektova appointed Murmansk Region’s Minister of Transport and Road Facilities
    • Vice PM Alexander Novak to deal with decarbonization, nuclear and hydrogen power industry technologies

    Sanctions

2022 July 29

18:30 Solar roof project completed for Verbrugge Terminals in North Sea Port
18:07 Pasha Hawaii announces delivery of LNG-fueled ‘Ohana Class vessel ‘MV George III’ at Keppel AmFELS
17:43 Port of Barrow welcomes luxury cruise ship M/V Corinthian
17:23 Northern River Shipping Company delivers large volume of cargo to Sever Bay port
16:15 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decreases slightly in July 2022
16:05 Port of Oakland June volume down 1.5 percent from prior year
15:54 Shareholders of Global Ports elected two directors of the Company at EGM
15:26 China ports container volume rises 3.0% in the half year of 2022
15:17 Fincantieri announces delivery of cruise ship to Norwegian Cruise Line
14:55 JGC Corporation and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha joins CCS study in Malaysia
14:22 TotalEnergies and ADNOC partner in fuel distribution in Egypt
13:39 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of eight new LNG сarriers
13:21 Aquaterra Energy seals 15k HPHT riser deal with UBOC for exploration project in Azerbaijan
12:33 Lena River United Shipping Company shipped 624.3 thousand tonnes of cargo this navigation season
12:08 Jadestone announces acquisition of interest in North West Shelf oil producing fields from BP
11:42 ONGC inks MoU with India’s leading renewable energy Company Greenko ZeroC
11:11 Bill on Phase 2 of investment quotas submitted to State Duma ‒ VARPE
10:35 World’s first automated river-sea-railway dock now operational in Guangzhou - Shanghai Securities News
10:00 Rosatom issued over 300 permits for passage in NSR waters in September-November 2022
09:35 MABUX: Slight irregular fluctuations to prevail again in Global bunker market on Jul.29
09:17 Crude oil futures are slightly up due to mixed factors
09:04 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier
08:58 MAN PrimeServ signs maintenance contract for ‘Samuel de Champlain’ dredger

2022 July 28

18:36 Cosco Shipping Ferry names its first 3,000-LIM multipurpose Ro-Ro cargo ship
18:06 Spar Shipping AS, Fleet Management and GoodFuels successfully complete biofuel-powered trial voyage
17:59 Reconstruction of Novomorsnab’s container terminal near the port of Novorossiysk nears completion
17:36 GTT grants two AiPrinciple from DNV for the design of a membrane type containment system for liquefied hydrogen and for the preliminary concept design of a LH2 carrier
17:16 Cosco Shipping Logistics delivers coal from Xinjiang through rail-water intermodal transport service
16:43 Yara Clean Ammonia and Pilbara Ports Authority team up to assess ammonia as a shipping fuel
16:25 Rolls-Royce to showcase new mtu marine solutions on the road to Net Zero at SMM
15:58 Port Elga under construction on the Sea of Okhotsk to be the fifth largest coal port in Russia - Khabarovsk Territory Governor
15:34 Tallink Grupp charters two vessels to the Netherlands
15:13 Wan Hai Lines completes delivery of all 12 x 2,038 TEU series containerships
14:59 Vitol Bunkers enters Jebel Ali bunker market
14:24 Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers completes shipment of materials for two overseas wind power projects
13:23 Petronas awards Jurunature a 5-year contract for the supply and maintenance services of Humidur products
12:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 30, 2022
12:23 China Classification Society-classed ore carrier project successfully completed
12:19 Rosatom requests RUB 2.5 billion for three years to raise dangerous objects in Arctic seas
11:35 SCZONE signs MOU with Indian “ReNew power” for 220,000 tons of green hydrogen production
11:16 Inbound sailings to Black Sea ports are up 16% compared to the period before February 2022
10:53 Investment quotas issue excluded from the agenda of RF Government’s meeting of July 28 - VARPE
10:30 Container long-term shipping rates finally peak, but now stand 112% up year-on-year - Xeneta
09:56 Oil lifting at CPC Marine Terminal proceeds normally despite power supply shutdown
09:28 MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn to upward evolution on Jul.28
09:20 Port of Savannah container volumes up 10.6 percent in June 2022
09:14 Crude oil futures rise on reduction of reserves in U.S.
08:59 Maersk and SEED Ventures collaborate to improve agricultural exports from Pakistan

2022 July 27

18:31 Bahri Line signs contract with Caterpillar to launch new liner service to Indonesia’s Jakarta
18:10 RF Government to consider draft law on second phase of investment quotas - VARPE
18:01 MSC UK announces new rail service connecting Scotland with global trade routes
17:36 Fr. Meyer's Sohn opens warehouse in the direct vicinity of the Port of Hamburg
17:06 Dublin Port Company and Unitised Terminal Operators join forces to launch new Dublin SafePort initiative
16:53 Electric propulsion motors installed on Yakutia, third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220
16:15 Finnlines records revenue totalling EUR 356.9 mln in January–June 2022
15:51 Operation of river transport can be hindered due to low water level on the Kolyma river