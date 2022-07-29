-
2022 July 29 18:01
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Rosneft commences construction of oil terminal and berth at port Sever Bay
- Sea terminal for handling fertilizers of 1.8 million tonnes in capacity to be built in Nakhodka
- Three new berths to be built on Mark Shagal embankment in Moscow this year
- Nakhodka MTP to hold reconstruction of Berth No 10.
- Port of Novorossiysk is Russia’s leader in grain exports with 14.7 million tonnes shipped in 2021/22 season
- Extra coefficient added to ecological dues at MSCC Bronka in port of Saint-Petersburg
- Feasibility report issued for river port Agidel rehabilitation project in Bashkiria
- Berth for cruise ships to be built on Kama river near Khokhlovka museum
- Volkhov locks in Leningrad Region to undergo modernization as part of Volga-Baltic Waterway reconstruction
- Seven facilities on Volga-Don Waterway to undergo reconstruction in 2023-2027
- Production capacity of Russian seaports to grow by 5.2% to 1.3 billion tonnes this year ‒ GTLK
Shipping and Logistics
- IMO welcomes maritime humanitarian corridor in Black Sea
- Oboronlogistics to launch regular ferry line between Yeisk and Mariupol in August
- FESCO to increase cargo transportation by its service between Novorossiysk and Istanbul
- Belarus’ Ministry of Transport and ECE discuss creation of transport corridors and implementation of programme on coastwise shipping in EEU
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Rosmorport holds tender for designing and construction of multifunctional Ro-Ro ship
- North Kurils Base of Seine Fleet invested RUB 1.5 billion in new trawler
- Kronshtadt Marine Plant manufactured prototype model of sanitary cabins for ships
- Nordic Engineering to develop project for modernization of Kapitan Chechkin type icebreakers, Project 1105
- YuzhNIIMF and Sev Trade Oil agree to develop design project of boom-laying boat
Bunkering
- YuzhNIIMF institute emphasizes significance of OSR drills regulations improvement
- LNG demand in shipping is not declining with its role increasingly high
Appointments
- Yuliya Poliektova appointed Murmansk Region’s Minister of Transport and Road Facilities
- Vice PM Alexander Novak to deal with decarbonization, nuclear and hydrogen power industry technologies
Sanctions
- EU renews economic sanctions against Russia
Другие новости по темам: sanctions, shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, bunkering, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations