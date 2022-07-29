  • Home
    Solar roof project completed for Verbrugge Terminals in North Sea Port

    One of the worlds' largest solar roof projects was recently completed for Verbrugge Terminals in North Sea Port. It has the capacity to generate more than 25 million KWh of solar power annually, equivalent to the consumption of about 9,000 households. It will reduce CO2 emissions by 15,000 tons, according to North Sea Port's release.

    From North Sea Port, Verbrugge Terminals provides services including transport, logistics and cargo storage and transhipment. KiesZon installed a total of 77,250 solar panels on the roofs of warehouses at two Verbrugge locations in Vlissingen-Oost. That translates to an annual CO2 reduction of 15,000 tons.

    Connecting the solar panels required an enormous effort and millions in investment from network operator Enduris, now Stedin. The company laid new cables from the distribution station in Vlissingen-Oost, which involved deep drilling under the Vlissingen docks.

