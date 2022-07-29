2022 July 29 17:43

Port of Barrow welcomes luxury cruise ship M/V Corinthian

The Port of Barrow, operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has welcomed the luxury cruise ship M/V Corinthian, according to ABP's release.

Operated by Grand Circle Cruise Line, The Corinthian arrived from Douglas on the Isle of Man, with passengers enjoying a full day of sightseeing and tours of the area. The vessel is scheduled to make a number of further calls to the port in August and September.

The Port of Barrow can accommodate vessels up to 160m in length and offers easy access to the beauty of Lake District National Park, the UNESCO recognised World Heritage site. In 2018, it won the ‘Port of the Year Award’ at the 10th annual UK Ports Conference in London, in recognition of its high levels of customer service.