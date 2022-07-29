2022 July 29 17:23

Northern River Shipping Company delivers large volume of cargo to Sever Bay port

The ships have delivered pipes, floating cranes, equipment and shift camp facilities

Northern River Shipping Company says it has delivered large volume of cargo to Sever Bay port. The ships have delivered pipes, floating cranes, equipment and shift camp facilities.

Oil terminal in Sever Bay port is under construction as part of Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project. It is a strategically important facility which is to ensure handling of oil from Vostok Oil fields involving the Northern Sea Route. It will be Russia’s largest oil terminal with a tank farm for acceptance and storage of oil (102 tanks by 2030).

Oil will be delivered to Sever Bay port by a 770-km long pipeline from the fields of the Vankor and Payakha clusters.

Vostok Oil is the largest investment project in the global oil and gas industry. The resource base of the project exceeds 6 billion tons of premium-quality sweet crude with a record low sulfur content.

The project’s first phase foresees the construction of three cargo and two oil berths with a total length of almost 1.3 km, an acceptance/shipment point with 27 tanks of 30,000 cbm each as well as technological and auxiliary infrastructure facilities.

Phase I infrastructure will ensure annual handling of 30 million tonnes via Sever Bay port’s terminal with a gradual expansion to 100 million tonnes by 2030.

Related link:

Rosneft commences construction of oil terminal and berth at port Sever Bay >>>>