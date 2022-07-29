2022 July 29 16:15

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decreases slightly in July 2022

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) in July was quotes 3293.0 points, have a decrease of 5.9% compare to last month. The shipping demand was doldrums on the Ningbo Zhoushan Port-West Costal of North America route, spot rate drops recently. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York&New Jersey port in July was $6836（-10.2%）and $9434（-4.3%）month-on-month respectively.