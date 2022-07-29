2022 July 29 14:46

Extra coefficient added to ecological dues at MSCC Bronka in port of Saint-Petersburg

The new coefficient is applied from 1 October 2022

Extra coefficient will be added to ecological dues at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg from 1 October 2022, according to FSUE Rosmorport.

Rosmorport’s North-West Basin Branch has set a coefficient of 2 to the ecological dues collected from ships coming to Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka without calling at the terminals of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg located eastward of anchorage No1А.

MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo. As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 200,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.

