2022 July 29 13:39

GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of eight new LNG сarriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of eight new LNGCs on behalf of a European shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity 174,000m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2026.