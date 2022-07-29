2022 July 29 13:40

Production capacity of Russian seaports to grow by 5.2% to 1.3 billion tonnes this year ‒ GTLK

In 2022, production capacity of Russian seaports will grow by 65.2 million tonnes (+5.2%, year-on-year) to 1.3 billion tonnes while throughput of will remain flat, year-on-year, or will show a slight decrease, says State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) referring to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

Basing on open data and marketing research, GTLK has conducted a comprehensive assessment of performance in the key segments of RF transport complex and gave an outlook on their development dynamics. According to the study findings, the decrease of Russian seaports’ throughput has slightly accelerated in June to -3%, year-on-year, (versus -0.4% in May). In May 2022, water transport demonstrated a growth trend: cargo transportation by seaborn transport increased by 5.6%, by inland water transport – by 7.5%. Meanwhile, passenger transportation fell by 24% and 12% accordingly. The five-months result has confirmed positive dynamics of cargo transportation and negative dynamics of passenger transportation.

The water transport segment also sees a pivot of cargo flows: Russian company have launched regular sea lines to India and China.

Among the shipbuilding trends, GTLK emphasizes an acute deficit of bulkers and shortage of container ships. The share of Russian-flagged ships involved in transportation of foreign trade cargo is only an 2% with foreign-flagged ships accounting for the bulk of volumes.

Dependence of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) on foreign components in civil shipbuilding is up to 50%. According to GTLK, delivery periods in the segments of large tankers, fishing ships, crab catchers, passenger and research vessels can increase. Meanwhile, Russia is looking into cooperation with the shipyards of Iran, Brasilia and India for construction of large ships.

Russian shipyards have secured orders for over a thousand civil ships for a period up to 2035 with total investments estimated at more than RUB 5.5 trillion. The year of 2022 is to see the completion of over 170 ships.

