2022 July 29 12:33

Lena River United Shipping Company shipped 624.3 thousand tonnes of cargo this navigation season

Challenging weather conditions hinder operation of the company’s fleet in the Arctic

From the beginning of the navigation season, PAO Lena River United Shipping Company (LORP) has shipped 624.3 thousand tonnes of cargo: 175.6 thousand tonnes of oil cargo and 448.7 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo. As of July 29, 175 units of the company’s transit fleet is in operation, according to LORP.

In the navigation season of 2022, the company is to transport over 1.5 million tonnes of cargo.

In the Arctic navigation season, the company is set to transport 460 thousand tonnes (190 thousand tonnes of oil cargo and 270 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo).

PAO Lena United River Shipping Company is the only transport company operating in the Arctic area of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It transports freight and passengers along inland water ways and the sea routes. The company owns and operates a fleet of more than 350 units, including cargo ships, tugs, passenger and support vessels with the total capacity of 450,000 GT.

