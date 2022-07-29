2022 July 29 14:22

TotalEnergies and ADNOC partner in fuel distribution in Egypt

The partnership between TotalEnergies and ADNOC has been further strengthened following the signing by ADNOC Distribution of an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt LLC for a consideration of approximately $200 million, according to the company's release. This new transaction follows the signing of the strategic partnership agreement signed by TotalEnergies and ADNOC on the occasion of the state visit in Paris of His Highness Sheikh, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Established in 1998, TotalEnergies Egypt operates about 7% of service stations in Egypt. The contemplated partnership between TotalEnergies, a leading global multi-energy company, and ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel retail distributor, includes a portfolio comprising 240 fuel retail stations, as well as wholesale fuel activities, an aviation fuel business, and lubricants sales.

The acquisition is expected to complete in Q1 2023 pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including customary regulatory approvals.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

ADNOC Distribution is the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE.



