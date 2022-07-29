2022 July 29 11:42

ONGC inks MoU with India’s leading renewable energy Company Greenko ZeroC

Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Greenko ZeroC Private Limited (Greenko), to jointly pursue opportunities in Renewables, Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen, according to the company's release.



The MoU, valid for two years, was inked on 26 July 2022 in New-Delhi. Greenko is one of India’s leading renewable energy Companies.



This MoU is in line with the National Hydrogen Mission launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister in making India a global green hydrogen hub. The activities envisaged under this MoU will contribute towards India’s target of producing of 5 million tonnes of Green hydrogen per annum by 2030.



This MoU will also act as a stepping stone for ONGC to achieve renewable energy targets as per its Energy Strategy 2040. As the share of renewables in the energy mix is rising driven by cost competitiveness, climate change awareness and strong regulatory push, ONGC aims to meet its objectives such as de-risking of portfolio against long term disruptions and reducing carbon footprint by moving into renewables space.