2022 July 29 10:00

Rosatom issued over 300 permits for passage in NSR waters in September-November 2022

From March 2023, applications for obtaining permits can be submitted via the internet

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation has issued 304 permits for passage in the waters of the Northern Sea Route in September-November 2022, Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy General Director of Rosatom - Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate, said at the session “Model of interaction between the Northern Sea Route shipping participants”, according to Rosatom’s press center.

From March 2023, applications for obtaining permits can be submitted via the internet, particularly via the Portal of Government Services.

Rosatom is in charge of issuance of permits for navigation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, as well as suspension, renewal, and termination of such permits and amendments to such permits will be carried out by the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation or its subordinate organisation.

The participants of the session held by Rosatom on July 27 discussed the organization of shipping taking into account the new role of the state corporation and topical issues of NSR shipping.

Rosatom is set to continue the session so that the rules of shipping on the Northern Sea Route could be elaborated together with the shippers.

Related links:

Rosatom issued first five permits for navigation in NSR waters within summer-autumn season of 2022 >>>>

Vladimir Putin signs law on Rosatom’s authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route >>>>