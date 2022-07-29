2022 July 29 09:04

Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. has delivered the bulk carrier, Navios Primavera, with a capacity of 81,000 DWT (Kawasaki hull No. 8088, NACKS hull No. NE410) for Eastern Cross Shipping S.A. and Sanshin Kaiun CO., LTD. at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS), which is located in Nantong City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping).



Principal Particulars

Length overall 228.90 m

Molded breadth 32.24 m

Molded depth 20.20 m

Molded draft 14.50 m

Gross tonnage 44,175 T

Deadweight 82,003 t

Hold capacity 97,745 m3

Main engine One set of MAN B&W 6S60ME-C8.5 diesel engine

Speed Approx. 14.2 knots

Complement 25 people

Classification American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

Country of registration Panama

Delivery July 27, 2022



The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and seven holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal and the other products.

The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.