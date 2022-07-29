2022 July 29 08:58

MAN PrimeServ signs maintenance contract for ‘Samuel de Champlain’ dredger

MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales service brand of MAN Energy Solutions, has signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with GIE Dragages-Ports, which includes inspection kits and preventative maintenance services as well as remote assistance (PrimeServ Assist) and engine-fluid analysis (PrimeServ LAB), according to the company's release.

The Samuel de Champlain dredger (117 m, 8,500 m³) belongs to GIE Dragages-Ports, headquartered in Rouen, and is fitted out and operated by the Grand Port Maritime de Nantes Saint-Nazaire (Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port).

Three years ago, the vessel was converted to LNG, which involved replacing its diesel generators with 3 × MAN 6L35/44DF engines that can run on diesel fuel and gas; simultaneously, an LNG storage system was also installed on board. The conversion of the Samuel de Champlain to liquefied natural gas was the first of its kind in Europe.

The MAN 35/44DF propulsion solution has exceptional performance criteria and a small environmental footprint. Its selection was due to certain, crucial characteristics, including:

an outstanding load capacity – capable of handling the large load fluctuations typical in dredging applications;

the option of dredging continuously in gas mode (Tier III) without swapping to diesel mode (Tier II);

the ability to start in gas mode for minimal NOx emissions from the start of operations.



GIE Dragages-Ports owns a fleet of seven dredgers, operating in eight major ports along France’s Atlantic, English Channel and North Sea coastlines. The Samuel de Champlain was built in 2002 and is the biggest vessel in the GIE Dragages-Ports fleet. Based at the Nantes Saint-Nazaire port, the vessel operates in the Loire and Seine estuaries.