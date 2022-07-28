2022 July 28 17:22

FESCO to increase cargo transportation by its service between Novorossiysk and Istanbul

A 420 TEU ship to operate on the line from August

FESCO Transportation Group will increase cargo transportation by its service FESCO Turkey Black Sea (FTBS) linking the ports of Novorossiysk and Istanbul, Nelli Vladimirova, Director FESCO’s Novorossiysk branch, said at the YugTrans 2022 conference.

“Its export/import capacity is 120 TEU now but in august we expand the ship capacity to 420 TEU. In Novorossiysk, we call at NUTEP terminal, in Istanbul – at Kupmort terminal,” told Nelli Vladimirova.

Besides, the service georgraphy can be expanded with Izmir and Mersin added to the route.

Regular service Istanbul – Novorossiysk - Istanbul was launched in late April 2022. Its transit time - 1-2 days, frequency once a week.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 9,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 21 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.