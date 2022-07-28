2022 July 28 16:43

Yara Clean Ammonia and Pilbara Ports Authority team up to assess ammonia as a shipping fuel

Yara Clean Ammonia and Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) have signed a Collaboration Agreement to jointly facilitate the uptake of clean ammonia as a marine fuel in the Pilbara region in Western Australia, according to the company's release.



The purpose of the agreement is to jointly assess the potential ammonia demand and required bunker infrastructure, leveraging off the existing world-scale ammonia production facility of Yara Pilbara, and its clean ammonia potential in the region.

The agreement will also ensure safe ammonia bunker operations within PPA ports through collaborative safety analysis and the creation of transparent ammonia bunkering guidelines.

Both organisations agree that forming a clear understanding of the required bunker infrastructure and safe ammonia bunker guidelines will accelerate the effective uptake of clean ammonia as a fuel, and will be a major step towards making shipping fossil-fuel free.



Building on Yara’s experience within global ammonia production, logistics and trade, Yara Clean Ammonia works towards capturing growth opportunities in low-emission fuel for shipping and power, carbon-free food pro-duction and ammonia for industrial applications.

Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 12 ships and has access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world, through Yara. Revenues and EBITDA for the last 12 months were USD 3,638 million and USD 172 million respectively as per Q1 2022. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.



PPA is the world’s largest bulk export port authority, encompassing the ports of Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland and Varanus Island. PPA operates as a Western Australia Government Trading Enterprise (GTE) and is governed by the Ports Authorities Act 1999 (WA). PPA handles more than 17,000 safe vessel movements a year, with an average of 35 vessels per day. In 2021-22, PPA achieved a record-breaking total annual throughput of 733.1 million tonnes, with the value of commodities passing through its ports in excess of $165 billion.