2022 July 28 18:36

Cosco Shipping Ferry names its first 3,000-LIM multipurpose Ro-Ro cargo ship

On July 21, the naming ceremony of COSCO SHIPPNG Ferry’s first 3,000-LIM multipurpose ro-ro cargo ship, M.V. SHUN LONG HAI, was held at CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International’s shipyard, according to the company's release.

The ship is now the most advanced and intelligent large multi-purpose ro-ro cargo ship in China.

After finishing all its preparation work, the ship will be officially put into operation in Bohai Bay, forming a large new marine transport matrix alongside COSCO SHIPPING Ferry’s RoPax ships M.V. JI LONG DAO and M.V. XIANG LONG DAO, building a genuine “blue highway on the sea.”