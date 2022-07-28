2022 July 28 17:16

Cosco Shipping Logistics delivers coal from Xinjiang through rail-water intermodal transport service

Recently, a block train loaded with the first batch of coal weighing 3,200 tons departed from Xinjiang Wangbu Station, according to the company's release. The cargo arrived at Chongqing Guoyuan Port before being loaded on a ship and transported to Jiangsu’s Zhenjiang Port by river, marking the official launch of the new mode of rail-water intermodal transportation designed by COSCO SHIPPING Logistics for the delivery of coal from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

COSCO SHIPPING Logistics fully studied the logistics needs of coal companies in Xinjiang and formulated a new scheme of rail-water transportation based on the geographical advantage of the “Yangtze River Golden Waterway,” using self-owned containers to ship coal from Xinjiang to Chongqing Guoyuan Port where the containers will then be emptied as the coal will be loaded on to ships for further delivery. The new mode can effectively improve the turnover rate of self-owned containers, reduce logistics costs, and significantly cut the time of transportation.