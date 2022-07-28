2022 July 28 15:58

Port Elga under construction on the Sea of Okhotsk to be the fifth largest coal port in Russia - Khabarovsk Territory Governor

Image source: Khabarovsk Territory Government

Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov has visited the construction site of coal port Elga near cape Manorsky in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Pacific Railway. When fully operational, the port will be the fifth largest one in Russia in terms of coal handling, said the official, according to the regional government’s press center.

Total cost of the two large-scale investment projects exceeds RUB 107 billion including over RUB 66 billion to be spent for the construction of the Pacific Railway. In the future, the 500-km long railway – the longest private railway in today’s Russia – will link the coal mine in Yakutia with port Elga on the Okhotsk Sea shore.

The Governor has inspected the construction site of one of the major strategically important components of transport infrastructure in the east of Russia. 20 km of the railway has already been built with the completion expected by the end of 2024. Similar deadline is set for port Elga – end point of the railway.

According to Mikhail Degtyaryov, the new port will have a capacity of 30 million tonnes per year. It will be able to simultaneously load up to four ships of 85,000 tonnes in displacement. Dust-free loading technologies will be applied to ensure compliance with the current environmental requirements. The facility will create 2,000 jobs with additional 1,500 to be generated by the future railway.

According to the design specifications, the project includes not only the terminal and the berths but also an in-house coal power plant and a settlement offering comfortable accommodation for local specialists.

Photos from the website of Khabarovsk Territory Government