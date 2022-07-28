2022 July 28 15:34

Tallink Grupp charters two vessels to the Netherlands

Tallink Grupp has today announced signing contracts with Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands, for the short-term charter of two of the company’s vessels, according to the company's release.

The company’s Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Silja Europa has been chartered to provide temporary accommodation in the Netherlands from 20 August 2022 for a period of seven months, with the option to extend the charter agreement by another three months. The vessel has been hired with Tallink Grupp’s technical crew only.

The company’s second vessel Galaxy, currently operating on the Turku-Stockholm route, has also been chartered to provide accommodation in the Netherlands, but from 20 September 2022 also for seven months, with the option to extend the charter agreement by another three months. The vessel has also been hired with Tallink Grupp’s technical crew only.



AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 14 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.