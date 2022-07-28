2022 July 28 14:59

Vitol Bunkers enters Jebel Ali bunker market

From July 2022 Vitol Bunkers has extended its bunkering services to Jebel Ali (the largest container port in the Middle East) and to Port Rashid Cruise Terminal, Dubai, according to the company's release.

This represents another step by Vitol to address the supply requirements of strategic marine customers in key Middle Eastern locations. Vessels visiting Jebel Ali will now have access to Vitol Bunkers’ quality marine products produced at FRCL (the Vitol-owned refinery in Fujairah). These include a range of marine fuel grades as well as bio-marine fuels for customers wishing to mitigate their carbon emissions.



