2022 July 28 14:24

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers completes shipment of materials for two overseas wind power projects

Despite the recent pandemic situation, COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers successfully completed the shipment of materials for two overseas wind power projects of its major customer, POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited, providing strong logistics support for the smooth execution of these overseas projects, according to the company's release.



On June 27, the first shipment of materials for POWERCHINA Chengdu’s Coba Wind Power Project in Bangladesh successfully departed from the Port of Taicang, Jiangsu Province. COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers provides door-to-door logistics service from factory pick-up to construction site delivery for this project, which is the first wind power project in Bangladesh, and has received significant attention from the local community.

On June 24, the first batch of materials for the preliminary construction of POWERCHINA Chengdu’s Ivovik Wind Power Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina also successfully completed the overseas customs clearance procedures and were delivered to the project site. It is a landmark project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Central and Eastern Europe, and also the first wind power total logistics project contracted by COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers in Europe.