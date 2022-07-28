2022 July 28 13:23

Petronas awards Jurunature a 5-year contract for the supply and maintenance services of Humidur products

Jurunature has been awarded a 5-year contract by Petronas for the provision of supply, installation and maintenance services of Humidur to all of Petronas assets. This contract award was realized after several years of Humidur coating being successfully applied to various Petronas assets and resulted in significant cost and time savings. Humidur also help resolved some of the assets issues where other coatings did not perform as expected under extreme conditions. Humidur is a single coating system, which can be applied with minimum surface preparation, provides long term protection to assets even in highly corrosive environments.



Acotec is a company that offers worldwide customer-oriented solutions to manage any type of corrosion or passive fire protection. All Acotec’s coatings are sustainable coatings with the aim to protect assets, humans and nature. The head office is based in Aalst, Belgium and has a worldwide distribution network. Acotec serves many companies in the offshore, oil and gas, petrochemical, shipping, marine, mining and energy sector. Humidur is a sustainable and environmentally friendly one-coat anti-corrosion product and is used in various industries and markets. Humidur Char is a sustainable and environmentally friendly PFP coating and is used in the Oil, Gas & Chemical industry. It is a revolutionary invention and proven to protect steel structures with one coat only.



Jurunature Sdn. Bhd., based in Malaysia, provides customized solutions for the comprehensive protection of industry assets in Oil & Gas, Petrochemical and Marine Industries in Malaysia and South East Asia.Nowadays. About 2500 members of personnel are working in Jurunature’s 5 acres fully equipped fabrication facility, managed by a strong financial department.