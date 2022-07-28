2022 July 28 12:19

Rosatom requests RUB 2.5 billion for three years to raise dangerous objects in Arctic seas

Image source: Russia’s Chairmanship in the Arctic Council future state programme foresees financing of RUB 22 billion

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom plans to finish raising of submerged and dangerous objects in the seas of the Arctic Ocean by 2035, Anatoly Grigoryev, head of the international technical support projects of Rosatom, said at the conference ‘Raising Submerged and Dangerous Objects in the Seas of the Arctic Ocean’ held on 25–26 July in Murmansk, according to the press center of Russia’s Chairmanship in the Arctic Council.

“The plan submitted to the Government foresees the completion of works by 2035. The coming two years are for the Ministry of Finance to consider the budget request prepared by Rosatom and for preparatory works to be conducted by this conference participants. The budget request is as high as some RUB 2.5 bilion for three years,” said Anatoly Grigoryev adding that the future state programme foresees financing of RUB 22 billion.

The conference included a business programme as well as a scientific and educational expedition in Kola Bay to the site of the B-159 submarine wreck. The participants discussed issues concerning the dismantling of the most hazardous submerged objects containing nuclear materials, the inspection of submerged objects, the results of a federal programme for the comprehensive dismantling of nuclear submarines, and how to handle the B-159 nuclear submarine. The conference organizers conducted a demonstration of possible options for supporting vessel lifting operations.

The government of the Russian Federation is expected to approve the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route through 2035 by August 1, 2022.

