2022 July 28 09:56

Oil lifting at CPC Marine Terminal proceeds normally despite power supply shutdown

CPC says that adverse weather conditions in the Atyrau Region of the Republic of Kazakhstan (rain, thunderstorm, hurricane wind) and collapse of several 220KV overhead power transmission line poles caused power supply shutdown of the CPC-K facilities in the Republic: Kurmangazy PS and Isatai PS.

As of 27 July 2022, the incident did not affect the current month shipment schedule. Currently, oil lifting at the CPC Marine Terminal proceeds normally.

The PS main equipment gets power supply from the backup sources, there is no threat of emergency at the facilities. However, startup of the pumps in the current conditions is impossible technologically.

The CPC-K repair teams and relevant RK services are now working on remediation of the process disruption.

Information on resumption of normal operation at the above PSs will be communicated in due course.