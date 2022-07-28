2022 July 28 08:59

Maersk and SEED Ventures collaborate to improve agricultural exports from Pakistan

Maersk Pakistan Private Limited (Maersk) and SEED Ventures have joined hands by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 20, 2022, to launch Pakistan Agripreneurship Challenge (PAC), according to Maersk's release. PAC is an Agri-value chain intervention challenge that aims to improve the quality of Pakistan’s agricultural produce and explore new global markets for Pakistan’s agriculture exporters.



In 2020, Pakistan produced 5.6 million metric tons of vegetables, of which the resulting export produce amounted to $4.92 million. According to a paper released by Asian Development Bank in 2019, Pakistan could save about $1.13 billion annually by reducing up to 75% post-harvest losses. The collaboration between SEED Ventures and Maersk aims to identify potential solutions to support Pakistan in meeting its export potential.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 95,000 people.

Social, Entrepreneurship and Equity Development – SEED, a leading impact investor and ecosystem development organisation, is committed to enhancing the impact and entrepreneurial landscape of developing economies.