  • 2022 July 28 09:14

    Crude oil futures rise on reduction of reserves in U.S.

    Oil prices rose by 0.94%-1.09%

    On 28 July 2022, 08:40 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.94% higher at $102.63 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery rose by 1.09% to $98.31 a barrel.

    Global oil prices are growing this morning as investors are weighing API’s report about reduction of oil reserves in the U.S. as well as the decision of the Federal Reserve System to hike interest rates.

