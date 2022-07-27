2022 July 27 16:53

Electric propulsion motors installed on Yakutia, third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220

Image source: Telegram channel of Baltiysky Zavod among the key works before the ship launching

Two electric propulsion motors have been installed on the Yakutia, the third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 (the fourth ship in the series) at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The equipment installation has been performed by specialists of OKB Spetstyazhproekt, Baltiysky Zavod reports on its official Telegram channel.

Each 20-mW electric propulsion motor weighs 310 tonnes.

Installation of that oversize equipment that lasted 10 hours each is among the key works before ship launching, reads the statement.

Under the contract with FSUE Atomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is currently building three icebreakers of Project 22220: Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka. The lead icebreaker named Arktika and the first serial icebreaker, the Sibir, have been put into operation.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), established by order of the Russian Government. The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Related links:

Atomflot to hold trials and flag-raising ceremony on icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 in November 2022 >>>>



Baltiysky Zavod takes delivery of RITM-200 unit’s first reactor intended for icebreaker Yakutia >>>>



Photos from the official Telegram channel of Baltiysky Zavod