2022 July 27 17:36

Fr. Meyer's Sohn opens warehouse in the direct vicinity of the Port of Hamburg

From July 2022, Fr. Meyer's Sohn will manage its own warehouse in the direct vicinity of the Port of Hamburg with >10,000 sqm of warehouse space and 550 sqm of mezzanine space, according to Hafen Hamburg's release.

This is an important step for the Hamburg-based logistics company, which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.

The building is a new construction according to the latest energy standards (including LED lighting technology with intelligent control and solar thermal). The premises are fenced in and can only be entered with access control.