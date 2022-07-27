2022 July 27 15:24

USC’s Kronstadt Marine Plant prepared 30 naval ships and support vessels for the Main Naval Parade

Among them are corvettes, minesweepers, anti-submarine ships as well as boats, tugs, tankers, floating cranes, firefighting and rescue vessels

Kronstadt Marine Plant (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has completed preparation of naval ships and support vessels to be involved in the Main Naval Parade in Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt on the Navy Day, 31 July 2022. According to USC statement on its official Telegram channel, the shipyard specialists have prepared over 30 naval ships and support vessels (corvettes, minesweepers, anti-submarine ships as well as boats, tugs, tankers, floating cranes, firefighting and rescue vessels) taking part and supporting the parade in the Gulf of Finland and on the Neva river.

For the sixth consequent year, Kronstadt Marine Plant has been the key shipyard ensuring preparation of ships and craft involved in the Main Naval Parade. The shipyard is responsible for repair and maintenance works.