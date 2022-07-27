2022 July 27 13:51

Technip Energies to supply a marine loading arm for TotalEnergies LNG import terminal in Le Havre

Technip Energies Loading Systems will supply a Marine Loading Arm to TotalEnergies as part of the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) project in Le Havre, France, according to the company's release.

The offloading solution will be installed on Bougainville dock in Le Havre and will consist of a Marine Loading Arm to transfer regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the proposed Floating Storage and Regasification Unit to the shore.

This project was initiated by TotalEnergies and the French Minister of Ecological Transition, following the geopolitical context in order to strengthen France’s energy independence by increasing LNG imports by ship and ultimately mitigate the impact of a potential reduction of gas deliveries by pipeline. The FSRU project in Le Havre could allow France to increase its regasification capacity by around 5 bcm/y, which corresponds to the average annual gas consumption of more than 4 million households in France.

The Marine Loading Arm will be designed, manufactured and tested at Technip Energies Loading Systems plant in Sens, France.

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

