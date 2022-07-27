2022 July 27 12:55

USC to build special boats for EMERCOM by the end of 2023

Image source: USC Telegram channel

RF Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM) and United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) are nearing the signing of a state contract on supply of special small-size boats for the State Inspectorate for Small Vessels (SISV). The boats are to be delivered to the customer by the end of 2023, USC says on its official Telegram channel.

On July 26, a delegation of EMERCOM headed by Anatoly Suprunovsky, Deputy Minister - Chief State Inspector of the Russian Federation on Fire Supervision visited Vympel shipyard of USC. According to Anatoly Suprunovsky, the shipbuilding order in the interests of SISV is foreseen by the scheduled technical reequipment of the Inspectorate. “The contract is expected to be implemented in two years. As soon as the design documentation is ready, we will make a decision on the number of boats and the materials to be used for construction,” he said.

According to USC, the hulls will be partly made of aluminum-magnesium alloy and partly of composite materials. Vympel shipyard has all the required competence.

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Shipbuilding Plant “Vympel” (Vympel Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company has built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Vympel Shipyard used to be a part of the Kalashnikov Concern. In December 2020, USC acquired 82.88% of the shipyard’s stock.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus).

