2022 July 27 12:20

GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fuelled container vessels

GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2022, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of six new liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuelled container vessels, on behalf of the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

These vessels, each capable of carrying 8,000 containers, will be equipped with an LNG fuel tank with a capacity of 6,000m3. Each LNG fuel tank will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology.

The deliveries of the vessels are scheduled from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025.

This order brings the total number of container vessels equipped, or to be equipped, with GTT technology to 80.