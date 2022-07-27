2022 July 27 10:21

Cheniere and PTT sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC (“CCL”) has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with PTT Global LNG Company Limited (“PTTGL”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited (“PTT”), Thailand’s largest state-owned, multinational energy company.

Under the SPA, PTTGL has agreed to purchase 1.0 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG from CCL for twenty years beginning in 2026. The SPA calls for a combination of free-on-board (FOB) and delivered ex-ship (DES) deliveries. This customized structure represents a further evolution in Cheniere’s commercial offerings tailored to the specific needs of LNG customers around the world. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation and an additional 10+ mtpa of expected production capacity under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.



PTT is Thailand's fully integrated energy company which operates businesses consisting of natural gas, gas transmission, international trading, new business and infrastructure business; the rest are invested through subsidiaries, joint arrangements and associates, namely exploration and production, liquefied natural gas, petrochemical and refining, oil and retail, power and utilities, coal, and service businesses.



PTTGL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited and operates in LNG business, established in 2017. The objective is to explore oversea investment opportunities in LNG value chain from LNG liquefaction plant to receiving terminal as well as LNG procurement and marketing.