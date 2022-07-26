2022 July 26 17:55

Port of Novorossiysk is Russia’s leader in grain exports with 14.7 million tonnes shipped in 2021/22 season

Image source: NCSP

The port of Novorossiysk has become a leader in shipments of export grain in the season of 2021/22. According to Grain Quality Assessment Center, it exported 14.7 million tonnes of grain including 12.4 million tonnes of wheat, 1.1 million tonnes of barley, 456,000 tonnes of corn. Egypt has remained the key destination of grain flows via Novorossiysk accounting for 21% of shipments (3.1 million tonnes).

The port of Novorossiysk is followed by port Kavkaz which shipped 9 million tonnes of grain with wheat accounting for 84% (7.6 million tonnes), barley totaling 767,ooo tonnes, pea – 359,000 tonnes.

The port of Rostov-on-Don is the third with 3.9 million tonnes of grain including 1.8 million tonnes of wheat, 471,000 tonnes of oilseed meal and 361,000 tonnes of corn. The bulk of grain was exported via the port to Turkey – 4 million tonnes, 336,000 tonnes – to Italy, 235,000 tonnes – to Greece, similar to the positions of the previous season.