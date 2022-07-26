2022 July 26 17:26

Unigel installs the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production site in Brazil using thyssenkrupp nucera technology

Unigel installs the first industrial scale green hydrogen plant in Brazil, according to the company's release. The company, which is one of the largest chemical companies in Latin America and the largest manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers in Brazil, invests a total of US$ 120 million in the development of the production site for green hydrogen. In the first phase of the project, Unigel installs three 20 MW standard electrolyzers from thyssenkrupp nucera, adding up to a total capacity of 60 MW. The plant will feed one of the largest green ammonia plants by capacity when it starts its production.

The company plans to quadruple its production of green hydrogen in the years following the inauguration by expanding the electrolyzer plant to a multi-hundred MW facility, which will produce approximately 40,000 tons of green hydrogen. The new factory is expected to employ more than 500 people, so that the chemical company also gives an important impulse for the whole region.

Located in the Camaçari Industrial Complex (BA), the new plant will have an initial production capacity of 10,000 tons/year of green hydrogen and 60,000 tons/year of green ammonia. The products will be offered to customers who aim to decarbonize their production chains, e.g. the steel industry, oil refining, and e-fuels. Green ammonia will also be used in the value chain of Unigel, as it is a raw material in the manufacturing of fertilizers and acrylics.

Brazil's energy mix already has a very high share of renewables. Around three quarters of the energy used in electrolysis of the project comes from renewable sources. This makes Unigel and thyssenkrupp nucera first movers on an industrial scale in one of the most important markets in South America.



Unigel is one of the largest chemical companies in Brazil, with a leading position in styrenics, acrylics and nitrogen fertilizers in Latin America. Founded in 1966, the Company is strategically located in Brazil (in the States of Bahia, Sergipe and São Paulo) and in Mexico (in the States of Mexico, San Luís Potosí and Veracruz). Present in people's daily lives, Unigel supplies essential inputs for the manufacture of final products in the home appliances and electronics, automotive, paints and coatings, civil construction, pulp and paper, packaging, health and beauty, textile, mining and agriculture markets.



thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed.