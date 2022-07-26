2022 July 26 17:06

DSME wins order for 2 LNG carriers worth KRW650bn

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) announced on July 25 that it has won an order for two large LNG carriers worth 649.5 billion won from a European client. These ships will be built at the Okpo Shipyard in Korea and delivered to the client in the second half of 2026, according to the company's release.

Each of the LNG carriers will be 174,000 cubic meters and equipped with a low-pressure dual-fuel propulsion ME-GA engine, which was developed by DSME, and more advanced re-liquefaction facilities.

In addition, the ships will feature a shaft generator motor (SGM) system and an air lubrication system (ALS), which are DSME’s smart energy saving systems that can improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide and sulfur oxide emissions.

DSME's order intake so far this year amounted to US$6.43 billion, including 20 LNG carriers, six container ships, one offshore plant/depot maintenance equipment. It has attained about 72.2 percent of the annual target of US$8.9 billion.