2022 July 26 16:23

Nordic Engineering to develop project for modernization of Kapitan Chechkin type icebreakers, Project 1105

The modernization will cover ship equipment

FSUE Rosmorport will sign a contract with Nordic Engineering JSC on development of a project for modernization of Kapitan Chechkin type icebreakers, Project 1105. The decision was made through a competitive procedure, according to the company’s statement.

Nordic Engineering is to develop a concept and a detailed design of modernization, calculate maximum cost of modernization for diesel-electric icebreaker of 4,650 kW, Project 1105.

The modernization will cover ship equipment as most of it suffered natural wear over the long period of operation. Special attention will be paid to import substitution. A detailed list of domestically produced components will be developed to meet the terms of construction and equipment supply.

Project 1105, Kapitan Chechkin, is a type of Russian icebreakers built in Finland in 1977. The ships of mixed river/sea type can break through 1 meter thick ice. They are deployed for operation on the Volga and Neva rivers, Sea of Azov, Gulf of Finland.

Key particulars of Project 1105 ships: length – 77.6 m, width ‒ 16.28 m, depth ‒ 4.8 m, height ‒ 16.42 m, full displacement ‒ 2,472 t, draft at full displacement ‒ 3.58 m, light displacement ‒ 1,9865 t, draft at light displacement ‒ 3.35 m, speed in ice-free water ‒ 25.7 km/h, speed in 0.4-meter thick ice ‒ 3 km/h, crew ‒ 28, endurance ‒ 20 days, Main engine capacity: diesel 3*2110 h.p., generator 3*1800 kW*А.

Nordic Engineering is one of the leaders in development of ship modernization designs. Over the recent two years the company has completed 6 concept designs, 3 detailed designs and 2 sets of design documentation.

